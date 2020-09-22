The Washington County Health Department, in cooperation with the Emergency Operations Command Center Team has planned a “Drive- Thru” flu vaccination clinic.
This Clinic will be held Sept. 30th, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Washington County Ambulance District.
The procedure for the Clinic will be for patrons to enter from Highway 8 to Ameren Drive and turn left immediately at the front drive of the Washington County Ambulance District. There will be people to direct drivers to the proper lane for the drive-thru flu vaccination. There will be two lanes of traffic that will go down the drive and through the Ambulance garage for the vaccination. One lane for pre-registered patrons and one lane for those who need to register there. Vaccinations will be provided inside the garage and there will be no need to leave the vehicle. After vaccination, the vehicles will leave through the garage and out Ameren Drive, back to Highway 8.
Shawnee Douglass, W.C. Health Department, said, “This is not only a great way to get your flu vaccine without having to leave your vehicle, but a good practice run for the Health Department and it’s partners for future, Covid-19 vaccinations.”
Anyone interested in this drive thru clinic is encouraged to call the Washington County Health Department to pre-register for this event. We will also take those without appointments, but those who have pre-registered can be in the “fast track” lane.
The Washington County Health Department encourages everyone to get the seasonal flu vaccine this year.
Please call your Health Department at 573-438-2164 to pre-register for the Flu Vaccine Drive-Thru Clinic on next Wednesday, Sept. 30th.
