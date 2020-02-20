In La Vielle Mine: Winter Shoot/Rendezvous February 22-23 At Old Mines

La Brigade a Renault has announced Winter in La Vielle Mine Renaudie’re Meat Shoot and Rendezvous set for Saturday, February 22nd and Sunday, February 23rd at Old Mines.

This event is for Flintlock and Percussion Black Powder Rifles, NO INLINES! Traditional shooting out of the Pouch. There will be flint and steel Firestart and Trap Set Saturday and Sunday 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Smoothbore Shooting competition Sunday 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Primitive Archery Shoot for Adults and Juniors Saturday and Sunday 10 A.M. to 2 P.M.

$10 Shooting Fee required per event. Awards Ceremony for all events will be at 3 P.M. Sunday, February 23rd.

Primitive attire required at time of Shooter’s Registry and on Ranges.

Primitive attire required for all Shooters and Campers.

No Loaded Guns In Camp!

Fresh Baked Bread available from the Four a Pain Ovens.

$15 Camping Fee, (primitive and modern- includes up to a 6’ x 6’ blanket.) $25 Traders Fee. Water and some firewood available. Shooters and campers must be in proper period attire at all times. Pets must be on leashes, No horses in camp.

No set-ups before 8 A.M. Thursday- No Camping after 9 P.M. Sunday.

Supper provided Friday night for participants. Breakfast Saturday and Sunday at St. Joachim School Hall.

This Winter event is open to the general public. Free admission and parking. Please park in designated areas!

For more info. contact Dennis Boyer 573/210/8362 or Dick Juliette 573/438-5350 or 573/315-1748. This event is sponsored by La Brigade a Renault. Encampment on church grounds.

The Annual Spring Shoot and Rendezvous will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 16th and 17th, 2020 at Old Mines.