Cancer takes so much – but you can help. This year, 1.8 million people will be diagnosed with cancer, and blood is often essential to their fight. For patients undergoing chemotherapy treatments, a blood transfusion can give the extra strength needed to keep fighting. But not enough eligible donors actually show up to give blood.
In the fight against cancer, timing is everything. Your donation is needed this month to help ensure cancer patients receive the lifesaving treatment and access to care they need. Hurry in to join the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society to Give Blood to Give Time.
1 in 3 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.
3 people are diagnosed with cancer EVERY minute.
Cancer patients use nearly one quarter of the blood supply.
Only 3 percent of the American public donates blood in a given year.
Encourage high school and college students to join the Leaders Save Lives program. Students can help save lives and earn college rewards.
Upcoming opportunities to give blood:
Washington County Memorial Hospital
300 Health Way
Monday, March 9, 2020
11 A.M. to 3 P.M.
Sponsor Code: WashingtonCoMemorial
Potosi High School
1 Trojan Drive
Friday, March 13, 2020
9 A.M. to 2 P.M.
Sponsor Code: PotosiHighSchool
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.