Friday, Jan. 31st, 2020 at Homecoming . . . Potosi HIGH TO INDUCT 2nd Hall of Fame class

2019-2020 Inductees are . . .

• Dr. Larry W. Allen, D.V.M.

• Paul Fitzwater

• John Huff

An induction ceremony will be held in conjunction with P.H.S.’s Basketball Homecoming on Friday, Jan. 31st at approx. 7:15 p.m. The new Hall of Fame honorees will be introduced and recognized after the Junior Varsity contest. The Homecoming Queen, King and Court will be introduced following the Hall of Fame ceremony.

Potosi High School’s new Hall of Fame display in front of the main office at P.H.S. heralds the names and photos that began with the initial class of inductees last school year. The new Hall of Fame recognizes athletes, teams and individuals that have made significant contributions to the school and or community.

The former Hall of Fame that had been in place was primarily athletic based with “All State” recognitions of one sort or another as well as successful teams that were at the “Best of Class” level.

With the new Hall of Fame that has been established, Potosi High School now honors students or other distinguished former students or faculty members for service to community, country, or the school district in the Hall of Fame.

With this idea in mind, the Potosi R-3 School District established, during the 2018-2019 school year, a Potosi School District Hall of Fame honoring those who have significantly contributed to or brought honor to the Potosi R-3 School District.

All current members of the Hall of Fame were grandfathered in to the Potosi School District Hall of Fame. This process now allows the district to recognize not only athletes, but also former students, graduates, community members, and educators.

The Potosi School District Hall of Fame was established to recognize and honor Potosi R-3 School District students, student-athletes, community, or faculty members that have made outstanding contributions or accomplished outstanding achievements while attending, after graduating, or while serving the Potosi R-3 School District.

Guidelines for Induction:

• Outstanding contributions to the Potosi R-3 School District

• Distinction in service to a profession such as law, medicine, education, etc.

• Exceptional success in trade, business, industry, or government

• High achievement in a recognized cultural endeavor such as art, music, theatre

• Outstanding achievements in athletics

• Significant contributions to community or country

• Adheres or adhered to the mission, philosophy, and citizenship guidelines of the Potosi R-3 School District by displaying honor, leadership, character, service, and achievement

• Serves as a distinguished role model to students of the Potosi R-3 School District

Potosi School District Hall of Fame Induction Process:

The Potosi School District Hall of Fame Induction Committee accepted nominations and is inducting 3 new members in this, the second year of the new Hall of Fame for the 2019-20 school year and will continue to induct two nominees each subsequent year. Nominees will be submitted by individuals in the community by completing the Potosi School District Hall of Fame Nomination Form. The Potosi School District Hall of Fame Nomination Form may be submitted to the Potosi School District Athletic/Activities Director. Potosi School District Hall of Fame Nomination Forms must be submitted by October 15th of each year.

The Potosi School District Hall of Fame Induction Committee met during the month of December this year to decide on inductions into the Potosi School District Hall of Fame. Additional meetings to render decisions on inductions are scheduled as the committee deems necessary. Nominations were discussed and decisions on induction rendered by the Potosi School District Hall of Fame Induction Committee.

The form for nomination for the 2020-21 school year appears here, is available at the Potosi High School office and also online at the R-3 School District website.

Potosi R-3 School is pleased to celebrate the alumni and staff that have graced the halls of Potosi High and recognize individuals who have served with distinction in life.

Clause for Removal:

Individuals may be removed from the Potosi School District Hall of Fame for violations of the Potosi R-3 School District’s mission, philosophy, or citizenship guidelines as deemed appropriate by the Potosi School District’s Hall of Fame Committee.