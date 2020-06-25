Twin Eagle Lake & Campground will be hosting a 4th of July fireworks celebration on Saturday, July 4th, 2020, from 6:30-11 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend! Please bring lawn chairs, no coolers allowed.
Day passes for the grounds will be available, good during daylight hours. Adult price is $5 and child is $3 (ages 6-12). Wristbands are also available for $3 each for the evening including music and fireworks display. These are good starting after 6:30 p.m. and does not include swimming. Children 3 and under are free!
Twin Eagle is located 2 miles out Hwy. 185 at 10000 Twin Eagle Lake Trail, Potosi, MO 63664. For more information please call us at 573-436-3034 or find us on Facebook!
