Organizers for the Annual Washington County Health Fair say that things will be different this year.
Amber Coleman, WCMH, said last week, “We’re working on dates and getting the process worked out for the health and safety of our guests.”
The details have now be released and the 26th Annual Health Fair is set for Sunday, Sept. 13th thru Saturday, Sept. 19th, 2020.
The heading on the flyer for the Health Fair reads ‘Hybrid Health Fair’ and goes on to explain that this year will look a little different for our community Health Fair.
While Washington County Memorial Hospital, Great Mines Health Center, Washington County Health Department and the Washington County Ambulance District have collaborated with other health partners to establish a ‘best practice’ presentation for the public, they have announced a plan for this year’s Health Fair.
This year’s ‘Hybrid Health Fair’ asks for participants to call 573-438-8555, the Washington County Community Partnership, to make a reservation. Callers will be given a date and time for their visits.
The Washington County Memorial Hospital will be doing lab draws for triglycerides, glucose and cholesterol.
Great Mines Health Center will be screening for A1c.
The Washington County Ambulance District will do home visits for lab draws as deemed necessary.
The Washington County Health Department will be doing lead testing.
Visits are planned for ‘curbside’ as available. Area residents are encouraged to call and get details.
All these health care providers remind the community to keep up with their health. Facilities are open, doctors and nurses are working and daily visits and health care continue.
If you have health questions, don’t hesitate to contact your provider or one of these community facilities.
