Belgrade Methodist Country Christmas Sunday, Dec. 22nd

Belgrade United Methodist Church has rescheduled their “Old Fashioned Country Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 22nd. The evening will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with food, games, Clydesdale rides, candlelight service, nativity scene, Christmas carols and Santa.

The evening events had been set for Sunday, Dec. 15th, but weather interceded and force the date change.

The Belgrade Methodist invite everyone to come join them as they celebrate the birth of our Savior.

The Church is located on Highway C on the West side of Belgrade.