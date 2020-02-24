Banquet Sat., March 7th . . . Mark Twain Forest Longspurs Wild Turkey Chapter Slates Super Fund Member Banquet

Mark Twain Forest Longspurs Washington County Chapter National Wild Turkey Federation will hold its Annual Super Fund Banquet Saturday, March 7th at the Potosi Lions Den.

The National Wild Turkey Federation is devoted to enhancing the habitat and population of the wild turkey and to preserving the hunting heritage that exists in this country.

Chapters are active all over Missouri and across the nation and have done a lot to improve the awareness of the public about turkey hunting, hunting safety and wildlife land management.

The Federation has worked with the U.S. Forest Service, the Missouri Department for Conservation and many private landowners on many projects to benefit the wild turkey and the public.

The 18th Annual Wild Turkey (Super Fund Membership) Banquet to be held by the MTF Longspur Chapter has been announced for Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at the Potosi Lions Den on Hwy. 185 at the West edge of town.

The evening’s meal will be catered. Come hungry cause the menu is filled with some mouth watering food!!!

There will be numerous Door Prizes and a Benefit Auction of wildlife items and artifacts. There will be 13+ guns available thru auction and various drawings, etc.

Doors will open at 5:30 P.M. with the Dinner to start at 7 P.M. followed by the Auction, Silent Auction, Games, Door Prizes.

Tickets are: Single $45, Couple $60, Jakes $15 and Sponsor $270. Price of tickets includes annual member dues.

Local hunters and all interested are being invited to attend the Banquet and get together with other turkey hunters and interested outdoors people.

The National Wild Turkey Federation is a 47 year old non-profit conservation organization formed in 1973 dedicated to “The wise conservation of our hunting heritage.”

During those years NWTF and its partners have raised and spent more than $331 million to conserve 15.9 million acres of wildlife habitat.

What they offer on the local level besides this are scholarships for graduating seniors, youth day known as J.A.K.E.S. event (Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship), women’s events known as W.I.T.O. (women in the outdoors) educational materials for classrooms, auctions, banquets and much more.

The Potosi/Washington County area has a long time turkey hunting tradition. Therefore, it was a likely place for a NWTF Chapter.

Other towns in the area with Chapters include Ironton, Farmington, Ste. Genevieve, Steelville and House Springs.

More info. contact Bill Glore 573/701-8650 or pglore@centurytel.net; Tony Hollinsworth 573/436-0227 or Jim Coleman 573/210-7037 or to buy tickets online check out the Live Auction Items on the NWTF website: www.nwtf.org/events