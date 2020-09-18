The City of Potosi and Washington County have announced plans to encourage a “Citywide/Countywide Garage Sale” again this year for Sat., October 3rd.
No permit will be required by the City to have a sale that day.
All those who want to get in on the fun and be a part of this “SUPER SALE” are being asked to register their addresses with “The Independent-Journal” and get their items ready for the sale.
All registered sales will be included on a list that will be in the newspaper on Thursday, Oct. 1st and on The I-J’s website: www.theijnews.com.
Merchants are encouraged and expected to join in the Citywide/Countywide Sale by conducting Sidewalk Sales, Specials, etc.
Register and join in. The more there are the better and more fun it will be for everyone!
Stop by “The I-J”, send us a note at P.O. Box 340, email us at theijnews@gmail.com or call in to register (438-5141). Your 911 address, Zip Code, Name and call-back number will be needed. Absolute Deadline to be included in the newspaper is 11 A.M. on Tuesday, September 29th.
The Independent-Journal is offering a free yard sale advertisement in the paper that will be dated Oct. 1st, 2020. Those ads must be in by Tuesday, Sept. 29th at 11 a.m.
No setup at the Potosi Lions due to the Show-Me Rally 2020 the same day.
Thanks to everyone for their participation - Enjoy the day, please and drive carefully on city streets, roads and highways. Enjoy a Fall day and find some treasures!
