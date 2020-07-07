The Class of 2020 Valley Vikings will celebrate their graduation on Saturday, July 11th, 2020.
The commencement ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. in the J. Stephen Yount Gymnasium.
2020 Valley Graduating Seniors include Paige Alexandra Akers, Emily Michelle Bryan, Blake Remington Ciskowski, Hunter McCoy Civey, Molly Rochelle Comfort, Skylar Dalton DeClue, Preston Nelson Farley, Chase Everett Frakes, Kirstin Ann Francis, Isaiah Keith Gallaher, Elijah Daniel Gamble, Riley James Darrin Goodson, Lane Michael Hampton, Aaron Ray Henderson, Carleigh Reann Jackson, Ethan Atley Matthews, Stetson Carter McCoy, Braydyn Edward Morris, Elizabeth Nichole Morris, Jalynn Paige Orrick, Conner Lynn Payne, Devin Tyler Payne, Jacob Zachery Razor, Heath Wesley Rhyneer, Jasmine Renee Sorrell, Jacob Edward Swaringim, Jaimi Paige Tuttle, Aliyah Roxanne Waller and Keegan Craig Warden.
The Valley R-6 School Board updated the tentative date during a meeting on Thursday, May 21st. The Board confirmed the Saturday, July 11th date and time at their June 18th meeting. The schedule had been changing as the Covid-19 Pandemic continued to effect the school 2019-2020 school year.
Valley High School’s Junior / Senior Prom was just held on Saturday, June 27th for the upper classmen at Valley.
