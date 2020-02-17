A Reminder From W.C.M.H. – February is Heart Health Month!!

Tips on Keeping Your Heart Healthy A staggering 610,000 people die from heart disease each year in the United States. In fact, heart disease accounts for 1 in every 4 deaths. These statistics make it very important to minimize your risk for developing heart disease. The risk factors include smoking, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, poor diet, diabetes, physical inactivity, being overweight and consuming excessive alcohol. Almost half of all Americans have at least one of these risk factors.

It is important to minimize these risk factors as early in life as possible. Keeping kids active and encouraging a well balanced diet is an important first step parents can do to give their children a healthy start. Young adults need to know their baseline blood pressure and cholesterol level. Normal blood pressure reading has been recently lowered by the American Heart Association and is now defined as less than 120/80. As we age it is vital to continue to monitor blood pressure and cholesterol levels and to see your healthcare provider on a regular basis. Maintaining a regular exercise regime, decreasing salt intake and continuing healthy eating habits and weight help decrease the chance of developing narrowing of arteries.

If symptoms of heart disease such as increased blood pressure, chest pain or shortness of breath occur it is very important to seek medical care immediately. Cardiac stress testing is often the first step to evaluate for heart disease. The results will help your health care provider to determine if further testing such as cardiac catheterization is necessary. Treatment of heart disease has advanced rapidly in the past few years. Many narrowed arteries can be opened with stent placement which provides improved blood flow.

Following through with Cardiac Rehabilitation after a heart attack, stent or coronary artery bypass surgery helps reduce the chances of a future event. Cardiac Rehab focuses on education, reduction of risk factors and monitored exercise to get you back on the road to recovery.

It is crucial to know your risk factors and to minimize them as much as possible throughout your life. Equally as important is to recognize symptoms of heart disease and to seek immediate medical care.

Washington County Memorial Hospital is a great resource for patients in need of Cardiac Rehabilitation. For more info about Cardiac Rehab please contact Robin Belfield, RN at 573-438-5451, ext. 217