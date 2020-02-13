Washington State Park Events Upcoming 2020 By Pat McKalip, Friends of W.S.P.

Happy New Year everyone, I just want to let everyone know the ADA ramp at Shelter 1 is under construction and is looking great. Folks with a disability will have access to this beautiful historic building and thanks to The Grainger Grant Foundation and all the hard work from our fund raisers it is almost done. This is why we’re here and you all make it happen.

With a new year comes new event dates and fundraising. Here are a few of our upcoming Friends events.

Saturday, April 4th will be our 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Park. We will have face painting, concessions for sale and of course the Easter Bunny. We are still working on some other activities for that date so if anyone has suggestions we’re open to any help, also if you would like to volunteer let someone know. It will take place in the Big River day use area Shelter 2 from 1 to 3 p.m. Kids 10 and under and those with a disability are welcome to participate. Our groups are 3 and under, 4 to 6 and 7 to 10. There will also be a fundraising raffle. Our group hopes to raise funds for a community fire ring and a better ADA playground in Campground. Please spread the word and help us make this event a success.

Saturday, May 2nd will be the Twilight Trek and Taste. It will also take place at the Big River day use area. This is a wine tasting event and requires a $5 registration fee. There will be a band provided by the Friends Group as well as concessions for purchase and a raffle. Time is not yet set but will be in the evening so watch the Park’s web site for more info.