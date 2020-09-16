In Missouri, all but 4 southeastern most counties, hunters will be able to fill any number of antlerless deer permits in open Counties. Archers may take only two antlered deer in bow and firearms seasons combined and two turkeys of either sex - both may be taken same day.
But like gun hunters, archers will have to count antler points before shooting at bucks in all but 9 North Central Missouri counties (Adair, Chariton, Clark, Knox, Linn, Macon, Mercer, Putnam and Sullivan), 2 Northwest Counties (Clay and Jackson) and portions of Cass and Platte Counties not in urban zones. The majority of the Southern part of the state as well as Eastern counties from St. Louis down are open buck hunting. Those counties include Barry, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cedar, Christian, Crawford, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Dunklin, Franklin, Gasconade, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Iron, Jasper, Jefferson, Laclede, Lawrence, Madison, McDonald, Mississippi, New Madrid, Newton, Oregon, Ozark, Pemiscot, Perry, Polk, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, St. Louis, Shannon, Stoddard, Stone, Texas, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Webster and Wright.
This year’s archery deer season opened Tuesday, Sept. 15th through Friday, Nov. 13th and Wednesday, Nov. 25th through Jan. 15th, 2021 statewide. The opening date is again 15 days earlier than in the years previous to 2004.
This year, the Conservation Department is continuing a new strategy for harvesting more female deer and fewer antlered deer. Hunters in selected counties will not be allowed to take bucks with antlers longer than 3 inches unless they have at least 4 points on one side at least 1 inch long in 51 counties (Northwest, Northeast and Central) plus parts of Cass and Platte Counties. The restrictions will apply to all archery and firearms deer hunters except during the youth portion of the firearms deer hunting season.
CWD Management Zone: To help limit the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) the Counties of Adair, Barry, Cedar, Chariton, Christian, Clark, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Hickory, Howell, Jefferson, Knox, Linn, Macon, Mercer, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Polk, Putnam, St. Charles, St. Clair, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Sullivan, Taney, Warren and Washington counties where special regulations apply - all deer killed Nov. 14-15 must be taken to a CWD sampling station.
By shifting the deer harvest in some counties toward antlerless deer, the Conservation Department says it accomplishes two things: One is to harvest more female deer. That makes it easier to control deer numbers, reduce the number of deer-vehicle accidents and decrease crop and other property damage due to deer browsing.
The other goal is to allow antlered deer to survive longer. This is expected to increase the number of mature male deer, which have larger antlers and are prized by many hunters.
Only antler points at least an inch long count toward the four-point minimum. As long as a deer has four qualifying points on one side of its antlers, the number does not matter.
The Conservation Department held public meetings statewide in previous years to learn citizens’ preferences for achieving deer management goals. The agency also sought citizen ideas through a survey, asking their opinion of five strategies for harvesting more female deer. Harvest restrictions based on antlers were most popular by a large margin.
• Shooting hours are from one half hour before sunrise to one half hour after sunset.
Valid Permits include:
• Resident Archer’s Hunting Permit
For two deer and two turkeys during archery deer and turkey season, for small game during prescribed seasons and to sell furbearers taken by hunting. Age 16 and older $19 and Age 6-15 $9.50
• Resident Archery Antlerless Deer Hunting Permit
For one antlerless deer during archery deer season in open counties. These may be purchased in any number. Age 16 and older $7 and Age 6-15 $3.50.
• Nonresident Archer’s Hunting Permit
For two deer and two turkeys during archery deer and turkey season and for small game, except furbearers, during prescribed seasons. Age 16 and older $265 and Age 6-15 $9.50.
• Nonresident Archery Antlerless Deer Hunting Permit
For one antlerless deer during archery deer season in open counties. These may be purchased in any number. You must buy a Nonresident Archer’s Hunting Permit to buy these permits. Age 16 and older $25 and Age 6-15 $3.50
• Resident Landowner Archer’s Hunting Permit
For two deer and two turkeys during archery deer and turkey season, for small game during prescribed seasons and to sell furbearers taken by hunting. Age 6 and older No cost.
• Resident Landowner Archery Anlterless Deer Hunting Permit
For one antlerless deer during archery deer season in open counties. Age 6 and older No cost.
• Nonresident Landowner
Archer’s Hunting Permit
A landowner must own at least 75 acres in one contiguous tract to be able to purchase. For two deer and two turkeys during archery deer and turkey season and for small game, except furbearers, during prescribed seasons. $195
Season limit is two turkeys (may be taken same day) and two deer of either sex in counties where allowed- All but 4 southeast counties. Archers may take only one antlered deer prior to Nov. 14th and any number of antlerless deer in counties where allowed.
Archers may not possess a firearm while bowhunting.
Hunters may use longbow, compound bow or recurve bow of any draw weight; crossbow; hand held releases, illuminated sights, scopes and quickpoint sights and Atlatls thrown darts are allowed.
Prohibited are sights that cast a light on game and use of dogs, bait, electronic calls, electronically activated calls, night vision equipment or thermal imaging equipment or live decoys are strictly prohibited.
NOTICE- All deer or turkey killed must be checked by TeleCheck at 1-800-314-6828 or on the Internet at www.mdc.mo.gov or may use Mo Hunting cell phone App (Select your notched permit; tap “telecheck”; follow prompts and hunter will receive a confirmation number.)
Deer and turkey transportation tags must be notched and stay in hunter’s possession. Only taker may possess and transport before checking. Deer and turkey must be checked by 10 P.M. on day of kill. Deer harvested within the CWD Management Zone must be reported through telecheck before leaving the county of harvest. Hunter may not leave state without checking.
Bowhunters: MDC Needs Your Help!
Please Participate in the Bowhunter Observation Survey.
The Conservation Department needs bowhunters to record the deer, turkeys and furbearers they see while hunting. This information helps biologists gauge the health of wildlife populations and set hunting regulations.
It’s easy to participate. Just visit short.mdc.mo.gov/ZqK. Deadline for 2020 was Sept. 1.
They’ll send you a diary to record the deer, turkeys and furbearers you see while bowhunting. At the end of the season, drop the postage-paid diary in the mail. Once Conservation Department biologists tally the information, they’ll send you a summary of sightings for the entire state and return your diary if requested.
NOTE: If you have previously signed up for the survey. You do not need to do so again.
Tree Stand Safety
The following safety tips can reduce the risk of hunting from elevated tree stands.
Before you go afield
Practice with your stand at ground level, gradually going higher. Several Department shooting ranges and outdoor education centers have practice poles for free public use.
Know the proper technique for securing the stand to a tree.
Know how to use the stand properly.
Read the manufacturer’s warnings and instructions before each season.
Use stands that meet standards of the Treestand Manufacturer’s Association (TMA) rated for your weight and all gear or equipment you wear or have with you on the stand.
While you are hunting
Always use a fall arrest system that meets TMA standards, including a full-body harness rated for your weight and any gear attached to yourself.
Have the fall arrest system attached to the tree the entire time your feet are off the ground.
Always position yourself so that you step down onto your tree stand to test its stability.
Always use a haul line to raise and lower your gear, including unloaded firearms, bows and arrows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.