Memorial Day, Monday, May 25th at 11 A.M. VFW Post 6996 and Cordia-Humphrey Post 265, American Legion, Potosi and the City of Potosi will conduct a ceremony consisting of opening ceremonies followed by a rifle volley referred to as “a volley of three” by the VFW 6996 Honor Guard.
“The volley of three” represents Duty-Honor-Country. It will be followed by playing of “Taps” and raising of our nation’s colors which pays respect to our fallen servicemen and women from all our nation’s wars.
A Memorial Wreath will be placed at the War Dead Memorial paying respect to those from Washington County who have given the ultimate sacrifice.
Monday, May 25, 2020, Memorial Day is a day set aside to honor the memory of those who gave their all so that this country may be free. We must never forget the sacrifice these people gave.
Information provided by Steve Peyton, Quartermaster; Jeff Higginbotham, VFW Commander and Richard Koch, Legion Commander.
They are inviting the public and especially all Veterans and Military personnel to attend.
The American Legion traditionally would be selling Buddy Poppies Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 23rd, 24th and 25th around the community. With the current health concerns, the buddy poppy availability was not confirmed at press time.
