Potosi V.F.W. To Host Christmas Dinner

On Christmas Day, December 25th, VFW Post 6996 and the VFW Post 6996 Auxiliary will again be hosting our Annual Community Christmas Dinner. We will start serving the turkey with all the trimmings meal at 10 A.M. and continue until 2 P.M., or when the food runs out.

Carry out dinners and local delivery in the Potosi area will be available. Delivery orders MUST be requested no later than December 24th by calling either Steve Peyton at 573-438-3790 or Sue Nixon-Brooks at 573-436-8282. If leaving a message please include the number of dinners requested, the delivery address, a name, and a call back number if we have any questions.