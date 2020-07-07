The All School Reunion for Potosi High School Alumni was set for the weekend of Saturday, July 18th and Sunday, July 19th, 2020. With the current health concerns and continued precautions due to the COVID-19 virus, the organizing group has decided to postpone the event until later this Fall.
The alumni group are encouraging all alumni to make an effort to attend the rescheduled 26th Annual All School Reunion which will again be held at the Potosi High School round building.
The get together will follow the same schedule when back on the calendar - opening with an afternoon Tea at 3 p.m. and Dinner Saturday evening at 6 p.m. and closing with a Lite Breakfast Sunday morning from 7:30 to 10 a.m. This is a time to renew acquaintances and make new “old” friends. Alumni are urged to watch for details as plans are re-set.
Remember you didn’t just go to school with your classmates, but probably had friends in other classes.
2020 letters have been emailed and mailed to the current list of Alumni. If your address has changed, if you want your name added to the list or if you have names and addresses of former classmates please send to Brenda West, 108 Church Lane, Potosi, Mo. 63664.
The Alumni have set up an email address to be used for the reunion = potosiallschoolreunion@gmail.com
The Annual Reunion provides a nice relaxed atmosphere and offers a wide variety of opportunities to visit.
The Alumni Reunion is for everyone. The way it works is when you come, make sure you tell some old friends and classmates ahead of time. The Officers want to encourage the “younger classes” to take advantage of the weekend. Several classes have held their own reunions on the same weekend and worked it out to be able to attend both.
This year the classes of ‘70, ‘75 and ‘80 had all been planning to get together on the weekend. The plans continue as the date moves to Fall.
The R-3 School District has been a wonderful host for the Alumni Reunions.
The weekend traditionally has a little something for everyone.
A lot of time and effort go toward the planning, but that’s some of the fun (and challenge for 2020). The weekend is yours, and for the small fee, the committee feels it is well worth the time and money! Please watch for details and come visit. You’ll be glad you did.
To date Potosi High School has graduated 11,268 students.
Reservation is $20 per person,and covers the Reunion Tea, Dinner, Evening Social and Lite Breakfast. Make check payable to P.H.S. Alumni Assoc., c/o Brenda West, 108 ChurchLane, Potosi, Mo., 63664. Early registration is greatly appreciated to assist with planning for the food. A new deadline will be set when plans are confirmed.
This year Fourché Valley Golf Course is offering a special rate for Potosi alumni during the reunion. All golfers are welcome!
If you prefer please contact us by email at potosiallschoolreunion@gmail.com and the reunion can also be found on facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.