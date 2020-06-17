Kingston Graduations This Week

Kingston K-14 School District will hold graduation ceremonies for Kindergarten and Kingston High School Seniors this week. The Covid-19 Pandemic public gathering restrictions delayed traditional May ceremonies until Missouri Governor Mike Parson eased social distancing guidelines last Thursday, June 11th.
After consulting with the Washington County Health Department, the Kingston Board of Education decided to go ahead with the alternative dates of its planned ceremonies on June 19th and 20th.
The annual “Kindergarten Graduation” ceremony is tomorrow night (Friday, June 19th) at 6:30 p.m. in the Primary Gymnasium. This event is “invitation only” for families of Kindergarten students. Each family will be allotted six tickets. Seating will be distanced inside the gymnasium in pods of six chairs. Kingston has 60 Kindergarten graduates.
Kingston High School’s Commencement Exercise will be the following day, on Saturday, June 20th, at 7 p.m., also in the Primary Gymnasium. Kingston will graduate 46 students in the Class of 2020. Seating restrictions will be the same for the high school graduation ceremony, by invitation only. Each family will be allotted six tickets. Seating will be distanced inside the gymnasium in pods of six chairs.
“We are very glad to have the opportunities to hold our annual ceremonies,” said Kingston K-14 Superintendent Alex McCaul. “It is important for us to honor the achievements of our students, and for their families to be in attendance,” he said.
