Thinking Outside That Box Of Chocolates For Valentine’s

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and while you may not yet be thinking about what you are going to do for your sweetie this year (other than perhaps a box of chocolates), here is a special idea to let them know how much you care – the YMCA Trout Lodge Community Valentine’s Dinner on Thursday, February 13th.

Enjoy a romantic candlelit dinner and wine tasting with your valentine, and show them how very much you love and think of them. Wine tasting will start at 5:15 p.m., provided by Edg-Clif Winery, and prime rib dinner starts at 6 p.m. For a mere $50 per couple (inclusive), spend the evening letting your loved one how much you appreciate them, and they will long aremember your thoughtfulness in planning such a romantic evening.

Have children? For $5, the Y will entertain up to 3 children per reservation while you enjoy your evening. They are given dinner and entertainment in the gym (ages 4-13 and must be potty-trained). This is an opportunity for your child(ren) to have a great time themselves while you enjoy your evening, without breaking the bank.

Why not think outside the box (of chocolates) and spend the evening at YMCA Trout Lodge. Reservations (which must be made by February 8th at noon) are required for both dinner and to reserve a spot for your children. After that date, please call us at 573-438-2154.

For more information: Go to ymcaoftheozarks.org/event/community-valentines to fill out your registration online, or call 573-438-2154 to make your reservation by phone. You may also stop by Belgrade State Bank, First State Community Bank, Unico Bank or US Bank to pick-up/drop-off your completed registration.