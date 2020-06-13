Moses Austin Festival & Billy Joe Boyer Car Show

Plans are moving forward for the first ever Billy Joe Boyer Memorial Car Show on Friday, June 19th, 2020 in downtown Potosi. The rain date for the car show is the next evening, Saturday, June 20th.
Billy Joe’s Car Show will start off with a cruise-in parade at 6 p.m., starting at Red Wing’s parking lot and traveling through town West on High Street. The parade will turn North on Missouri Street and cars will park on Moore Funeral Home parking lots and the streets adjacent.
There will be some plaques for winners of classes and tee shirts for entries. Music by Scott Marler and his sound system.
Billy Joe had helped make the car show a success the past four years, helping get things lined up for the evening. He passed away last October and is missed and remembered by many. It seemed only fitting that the car show have his name.
The Annual Moses Austin Heritage Festival will held on Saturday, June 20th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be a parade through town at 11 a.m. This year, organizers are asking participants not to throw candy or items along the route in respect of the recent health issues. Items may be handed out along the route to those who accept the offerings. There are many differing opinions on safety and practice and this is in respect to most at this time.
There will be vendors around the streets (none placed closely together) offering a variety of wares. Vendors will be working with the local Health Department for best safe practices.
The carnival rides will not be on hand this year as the requirements for safe use have been very stringent. An example of the concept at this time is to clean a ride after it is run. The cleaning takes much longer than the ride as is not worth the expense for the company at this time. The management wished everyone good luck and health this year and said, “We’ll see you next year.”
The ‘Austin Festival’ will be an opportunity for people to visit, listen to some music and enjoy some unique food offerings.
A Memorial Wall is being planned for Saturday at the Festival to honor those the community has lost during this pandemic. So many families have had to suffer a loss while not being able to gather with friends and loved ones. The ‘Memorial Wall’ is meant to recognize those who didn’t get grieve with the community.
Watch for details as plans go forward.
