No Election Required In April For Several

The County Clerk’s office has recognized several County entities as well as two that have partial districts in the County as being not required to have April Elections due to filings.
The Washington County Memorial Hospital will not have to have a ballot as there was one seat open and Dr. Paul Villmer, the incumbent whose term is up, was the only one to file.
The Washington County Ambulance District had two seats open in Sub-Districts 2 & 5, Delbert Cardwell in the #2 Sub-District filed for re-election and Lacey Dwyer, #5 Sub-District, filed for election. Both candidates were unopposed, thus doing away with the need for a vote.
In the 9-1-1 Emergency System, there will be no need for an election as Travis Wilkinson, Phyllis Hochstatter and Doris Coffman filed to continue to serve and all were unopposed.
In the Caledonia Fire District, there were 3 open seats and only 2 filed for election. Lilly Moses and Debra C. Bay filed and leave a third seat unfilled.
The Irondale Fire Protection District had a single seat open and a single individual file for election. Darrell Wayne Taylor filed and was unopposed.
Springtown Water District #1 had 2 openings and 2 filings. Alvin Henry and Daniel Pyatt filed and will be seated as they were unopposed.
Holiday Shores Water District #4 had three file with four seats open. Jesse Ogden, Corena Haney and Colonel Swiney Jr. all filed and did not have competition.
The County Clerk’s Office also received notice that the Quad County Fire District and the East Central Junior College would not have to have elections in April.
The ballots have been decided and most everyone will be voting on school boards and possibly city or village questions.
