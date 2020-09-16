Potosi Elks Lodge 2218, B.P.O.E., is continuing the local program that provides food for school aged children to take home each weekend in their backpacks. These children are being identified by their teachers as kids that may not get many meals over the weekend. The Elks ended the previous school year preparing over 280 bags every week for children to take home. The Elks appreciate the public’s continued help filling the backpacks to keep these children from going hungry.
Your Donations will help children in Potosi, Kingston, Richwoods and Valley R-6 School Districts.
Belgrade State Bank- Potosi is accepting Food Donations. Items Needed include Pop Tarts, Vienna Sausages, Unsweetened Applesauce Cups, Granola Fruit Bars (No Peanuts) and Cash Donations to purchase needed foodstuffs.
Donated milk and cereal comes from Operation Food Search.
You may drop off donations at Belgrade State Bank- Potosi on North Missouri Street.
Several groups, churches and organizations have joined the program during the year.
For more information contact Randy Eaton Program Facilitator at 314/570-3675.
