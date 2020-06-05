Roy’s Convenience Stores became a reality for Brad and Kelly Juliette in 2008 when the couple opened their first two stores within just a few weeks of each other.
The first store was the Hopewell location on Highway 8 East of Potosi. Ready to set out on his own, Brad Juliette left Town & Country supermarkets to begin his own business.
Named after his grandpa, Roy Brown, Brad says he learned a lot from his grandpa and even more from the people. “Being fair with people was always the first thing. If you treat people fair, they’ll come back and do business with you again.”
The third store for the Juliettes was in Belgrade in 2010. Each store had its own character initially but Brad knew he wanted a look, and a grocery presence that would serve the community where it was located. The store colors, red and gray, have been a standard pretty much since the beginning.
In 2012, Roy’s went to Springtown and added the fourth location. Brad had seen marketing and buying power from larger businesses as he had worked for Karsch’s from 1991 to 1999 and Town & Country from 1999 to 2008. Adding stores meant adding to some buying power and being able to offer customers a more competitive product.
It had been four years since the start, and Roy’s now had four stores. The next addition for Roy’s was Irondale with a fifth location. The store there was well received bringing liquor and gas service back into town.
Brad and Kelly next went to Richwoods, purchasing a store location that had been closed. The re-opening was welcomed warmly in 2016. The Richwoods location offered gas and diesel soon after opening. The store, located on Highway 47, was the sixth for the Roy’s Convenience Stores chain.
In 2017, Brad and Kelly went South and opened their Iron Mountain location. The same year, Roy’s came to Potosi and opened a ‘limited’ store in conjunction with Hub’s Pub on West High Street. These locations were number seven and eight for the company.
This year, 2020, has seen Roy’s add two more stores. One in Leadwood and another in Bismarck. The Leadwood Roy’s held their grand opening this year, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bismarck Roy’s is preparing to celebrate their grand opening on Friday, June 19th. The stores and number nine and ten.
Brad and Kelly agree that it takes a good team to operate the stores and they are quick to compliment their staff. Brad said, “We have some long time employees that have grown with us and we have really had some good people come on board.”
Kelly was a school teacher until, in 2011, there was more than enough paperwork to keep up with and things were going well for Roy’s.
Brad said, “Kelly’s great, she ended up with paperwork while I was running trying to keep up with the stores. This new home office is something she really needed and it gives us a central location to work from.”
Kelly said they’ve been in the office since April and it’s nice to have a place to land.
The couple continues to work to improve their brand and make the business the best it can be. Serving the public and giving the people an opportunity to shop at home with good prices and convenience.
Roy’s employees number at just about 100 at this writing. Brad and Kelly explain that the employees are partners in the success of Roy’s.
The Roy’s company now awards four scholarships annually at local high schools, given in memory and honor of family.
Brad said he can remember running the fireworks stand at grandpa’s, by himself at twelve, and loving it. It was fun and it was great to learn from Roy.
