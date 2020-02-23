DOLLAR TREE PREPARES TO OPEN at Health Way Drive in Potosi as finishing touches are going on to the exterior of the building and shelving and stock is being set. Construction began at the end of last year and has gone on while crews have dealt with a variety of winter weather. The construction has effected the Hardee’s lot next door (to the North) and opened a drive between the two businesses. The entrance to the new Dollar Tree is off Health Way Drive between Hardee’s and Health Way Primary Care.