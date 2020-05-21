The Hopewell Union Church has announced that the annual Memorial Day Service will not be held at the cemetery this year due to health concerns for the public.
The annual Memorial Service has been a tradition for years and this is the first time in many, many years that it will not be celebrated.
The Cemetery Board for Hopewell Union have asked supporters of the church and cemetery to mail there donations for upkeep in care of Hopewell Union Church and/or Cemetery; 10703 Hopewell Road; Mineral Point, Mo. 63660.
The board expressed their sincere appreciation for the care and concern that has kept the building and cemetery in good condition for years.
