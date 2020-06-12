Farmers Market cookbook NOW available at WCHD

A County Farmer’s Market Cookbook has been published this year. Cookbooks are offered for sale at $3 each. They feature a variety of garden recipes and historic photos throughout. They are available at the Farmers Market, County Health Office, University of Extension and at ‘The I-J’ Office.
Advertising support in the cookbook has allowed for a large number of $20 senior coupons to be given out for use at the Farmers Market.
For more information, or if you have questions, contact the Washington County Extension Office at 113 N. Missouri St., Suite A, Potosi, by phone 573/438-2671 or by email at washingtonco@missouri.edu
The Health Department has urged the community to support the Farmers’ Market by purchasing their fresh fruits and vegetables.
Local area producers are offering a wide variety of home grown fruits, vegetables, berries, flowers, plants, honey, baked goods, etc.
Your support is always greatly appreciated.
2020 Senior Farmers Market
Voucher Program Set
The Senior Coupon Booklets are now available for pick up at the Washington County Health Department. Booklets will be given to Seniors 62 and older, with a financial need. The booklets contain (10) $2 coupons. The coupons can be used towards purchase of any fresh produce or food item at the Washington County Farmers Market. Only one booklet per client will be issued at this time unless other funding becomes available. There are a limited number of booklets.
Funding for this program is provided by sponsorship and sale of the Washington County Farmers Market Cookbook.
If you are a recipient of the voucher program, please thank a supporter.
Mark your calendar and remember, Washington County Farmers Market hours; Saturdays 7:30 A.M. to sell out at the Washington County Courthouse and Wednesdays starting July 11th, 7:30 A.M. to sell out at the Washington County Health Department and Washington County Courthouse.
If you have any questions, please call Shawnee Douglas, 573/438-2164 at the Health Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.