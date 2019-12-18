ALEX McCAUL ANNOUNCED NEW R-3 SUPERINTENDENT 12/19/19

Thursday, Dec. 12th, Superintendent Randy Davis released an email announcement to the R-3 School Staff to inform everyone that Mr. Alex McCaul had been chosen as the new Superintendent for Potosi R-3 Schools.
The announcement said, “On behalf of the Board of Education, I am very pleased to announce that Mr. Alex McCaul will be the new Superintendent for the Potosi R-3 School District. Mr. McCaul is the current Superintendent of the Kingston K-14 School, and an alumnus of the Potosi R-3 School District. Mr. McCaul has a background in both education and business and has been a leader, friend and positive example to many in our community. The Board is excited that he has accepted the offer to lead the R-3 District as it endeavors to offer a quality education for the students in our wonderful District.
In the near future, Mr. McCaul will be formally introduced to the District’s staff members and begin his journey in fulfilling his dream of becoming a permanent member of the R-3 Team that “Loves Purple and Lives Gold”.
– Randy Davis
Potosi R-III School District
