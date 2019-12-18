ALEX McCAUL ANNOUNCED NEW R-3 SUPERINTENDENT 12/19/19

The announcement said, “On behalf of the Board of Education, I am very pleased to announce that Mr. Alex McCaul will be the new Superintendent for the Potosi R-3 School District. Mr. McCaul is the current Superintendent of the Kingston K-14 School, and an alumnus of the Potosi R-3 School District. Mr. McCaul has a background in both education and business and has been a leader, friend and positive example to many in our community. The Board is excited that he has accepted the offer to lead the R-3 District as it endeavors to offer a quality education for the students in our wonderful District.