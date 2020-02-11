Elections 2020 – Washington County Now Voting Presidential Primary Absentee

Washington County Clerk, Mrs. Jenny Allen, reminds Washington County Voters that Absentee Voting is going on now for the March Presidential Primary Election. Registered voters can cast an Absentee Ballot at the County Clerk’s Office on the main floor of the County Courthouse located at 102 N. Missouri Street in Potosi.

Voters, please check your registration and make sure your information is current. Most election ballots only take a few minutes to cast, but problems with Voter Registration can cost everyone a lot more time.

County Clerk Allen has announced election dates, filing dates and information regarding the upcoming 2020 Elections locally.

The first Election for 2020 is the Presidential Primary that will be held in the State of Missouri on Tuesday, March 10th. That Election is a county-wide, state-wide election for Presidential Party Candidates.

The Municipal Election is set for Tuesday, April 7th, 2020. This election has school boards, city councils and other boards that have a variety of candidates for their specified districts. Voter registration is now open.

The next general election is the Primary Election that will be held on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020. This is a ‘pick your party’ election that will have candidates from Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General, 8th District Congressional Representative, 3rd District State Senator, 118th District State Representative, 119th District State Representative, 144th District State Representative, 1st & 2nd District County Commissioners, County Sheriff, County Assessor, Public Administrator, County Coroner, County Surveyor, Township Committeemen and Committeewomen and a 2 year unexpired term for the Circuit Clerk.

After the Primary Election to pick the candidates, the General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3rd, 2020. This Election will put candidates together for the General Election ballot.

Filing begins for the August Primary on Tuesday, Feb. 25th, 2020 and goes through Tuesday, March 31st, 2020.

The County Clerk is looking for applicants for Election Poll Workers for the 2020 Elections. Requirements to work at the Poll are: 18 years old; registered to vote in Washington County; have transportation; and must pick a party - Republican or Democrat. To find out more about working a Poll, call the County Clerk’s Office at 438-4901.