JEFFERSON CITY – This St. Patrick’s Day holiday, make sure your luck doesn’t run out by planning ahead for a sober ride home should you choose to take part in the celebration. The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety reminds motorists of the various options available to get everyone home safely. Designating a sober driver, calling a cab or using public transportation are just a few of those options. Remember, if you feel different, you drive different.
Law enforcement agencies across Missouri will be participating in additional patrols to prevent the often-deadly consequences of impaired driving. Their message is clear: drive sober or get pulled over.
Based on 2018 data, 203 people were killed and 541 were seriously injured in Missouri traffic crashes that involved at least one substance-impaired driver.
Besides driving completely sober from alcohol and drugs, motorists are also advised to put their cellphones down while driving and always buckle up – everyone, every trip, every time. “All drivers must take responsibility and make smart choices when using public roadways,” said Jon Nelson, MoDOT assistant to the state highway safety and traffic engineer. “None of us should have to risk encountering an impaired driver just because we’re trying to get from one place to another. Do your part. Always drive sober, buckle up and put the phone down.”
To learn more, visit the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety website at savemolives.com, or follow us on social media at Save MO Lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.