The Washington County Health Department is celebrating children that are up-to-date or fully vaccinated at the Washington County Health Department!
Youngsters and adolescents from 4 to 18 years of age are encouraged to get there immunizations before school starts this Fall. Eligible children who have all their vaccinations at the Health Department will be entered for a drawing to win prizes based on their age.
Among the prizes are a scooter for a toddler and a kid-sized bicycle with additional prizes being offered too.
To be eligible, children must be between the ages of 4 and 18, be up to date or fully vaccinated, and have received at least one vaccine at the health department.
To register your kid(s), go to the Washington County Health Department to sign the required release form(s). Registration is open now for ages 4 to 18 until the prize drawing on July 31st.
Age groups will be eligible to win prizes such as (six) day-passes to YMCA Trout Lodge, gift cards, learn-to-walk scooter, and educational toys.
The Washington County Health Department vaccinates children every day with appointments now necessary due to limited access and accepts uninsured, underinsured, Medicaid, Medicare and many private insurances. Call today and see if your child is eligible and celebrate a healthy life!
The Washington County Health Department is located 520 Purcell Drive in Potosi. Please call 573-438-2164 to schedule an appointment and find out about needed vaccinations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.