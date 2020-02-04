Attention County Tax Payers!! Payment Plan AGAIN OFFERED

Washington County Collector Carla Zettler is reminding taxpayers that as you will be able to set up a payment plan for your real estate taxes.
In order to do this you will need to sign up with the Collector’s Office after January 1, 2020, but before January 31, 2020. You will also have to have all current real estate taxes paid up to date. The payments will be an ACH draft monthly, February through October, during the calendar year and your final bill will be the one sent out to you in November and due by December 31, 2020.
If you miss a payment everything you paid prior will be refunded back to you and you will not be eligible for payments to the Collector’s Office in the future.
