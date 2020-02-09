RIBBONCUTTING AT BACKWOODS – Les & Tanya Wood welcomed family, friends, business associates and guests to their Ribbon Cutting on Friday, Jan. 31st at their newly renovated bar & grill and convenience store at the corner of Hopewell and New Diggins Roads in Hopewell. The building has been completely redone and features unique artwork and creations at every turn. The business opened in October of 2019 and has seen steady growth and patronage. The business is open 6 days a week currently.