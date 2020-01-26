SCOUTING FOR ‘SPEED’ 1/23/2020 - The Independent-Journal: Local News

SCOUTING FOR ‘SPEED’ 1/23/2020

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, January 26, 2020 12:00 am

SCOUTING FOR ‘SPEED’ 1/23/2020

SCOUTING FOR ‘SPEED’ – The area Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts gathered at the Potosi Elks Lodge #2218 for their Annual Pinewood Derby on Saturday, Jan. 18th, 2020. A large number of Scouts, Leaders and supporters were on hand to cheer on the competitors as they raced for bragging rights. The Cub Scouts raced derby cars and the Boy Scouts raced derby trucks. A wide array of designs and styles were displayed and a lot of fun was had by all. Denny Allen, Scout Master, thanked everyone for their support and participation for the youngsters.

© 2020 The Independent-Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Print

Posted in , on Sunday, January 26, 2020 12:00 am.

Most Popular

Stocks

© Copyright 2020, The Independent-Journal, Potosi, MO. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com