SCOUTING FOR ‘SPEED’ 1/23/2020

SCOUTING FOR ‘SPEED’ – The area Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts gathered at the Potosi Elks Lodge #2218 for their Annual Pinewood Derby on Saturday, Jan. 18th, 2020. A large number of Scouts, Leaders and supporters were on hand to cheer on the competitors as they raced for bragging rights. The Cub Scouts raced derby cars and the Boy Scouts raced derby trucks. A wide array of designs and styles were displayed and a lot of fun was had by all. Denny Allen, Scout Master, thanked everyone for their support and participation for the youngsters.