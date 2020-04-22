The Washington County Commission met for a Special Meeting on Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. to address the Covid-19 Joint Directive that was placed in effect for the County on April 6th, 2020. The Directive was put in place for the safety of County residents and to encourage limited travel, exposure and encourage personal space and less chance for transmitting the virus.
The meeting on Wednesday morning took less than 2 minutes to approve the lifting of the Directive. The Commission approved a document that lifts the County Joint Directive on Friday, April 24th at midnight. The expiration was signed by Presiding Commissioner Dave Sansegraw and Chairman of the Board of Directors from the Health Department Doris Coffman.
The Joint Directive was approved for Washington County on April 3rd, 2020 by the two entities and began on April 6th, 2020.
The consensus from most is the quarantine has been a trying time and people are looking forward to getting back to normal.
The Commissioners reminded everyone that the State of Missouri Order is still in state through Sunday, May 3rd, 2020.
Safety, precaution and vigilance is still encouraged for all, by all.
Be safe and healthy going forward.
The commission meeting was aired live via facebook.
https://www.facebook.com/1916559998369455/videos/616486808959539/
