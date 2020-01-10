Local College Student – Allison Moore Gives WCMH ED Pediatric Room A Tropical Theme

Allison Moore recently completed a fresh new look for the Washington County Memorial Hospital Emergency Department’s Pediatric Room. Ms. Moore states, “I like that kids will be in a nature scene of jungle fun which will hopefully bring a smile to their face.”

Washington County Memorial Hospital also believes this fun room will bring some comfort to kiddos in their time of need.

Ms. Moore is the daughter of John and Tina Moore and is currently pursuing her Graphic Design degree at Maryville University.

Washington County Memorial Hospital would like to thank everyone for looking to us for your emergent and routine healthcare needs. We understand and realize you have choices and we want the opportunity to be that “first choice” provider.

Our goal is continue to partner with you, our community, and other local healthcare partners to ensure that the residents of Washington County, Missouri receive the promise that Washington County Memorial Hospital commits to in our Mission Statement.

We know you have our back; we want you to know we have your back! The hospital continues to work on ensuring that we focus on what you tell us about your experience -to that end- we have retained Patient Experience Professionals (Press Ganey) who will be sending all patients seen in the Emergency Department and discharged home - surveys to give you that voice, and we will be listening.

The hospital has purchased new digital signage to ensure the residents are kept current on our commitment to timeliness of care, by posting “how long to be seen by a healthcare provider a Nurse and Physician”. Because again we know you are busy, and have other healthcare provider choices.

We also recently began refurbishing our Emergency Department and thanks to the hospital’s foundation - mounted new flat screen T.V.’s in many of our suites to better serve you -and provide comfort to you.

Finally, we want our community partners, residents, family members, and friends in Washington County to understand -we have recommitted to the hospital’s Mission Statement! “To provide high quality service and personable care to all we serve while seeking to improve the health and well-being of our Community!”