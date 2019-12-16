Ice & Snow Force Cancellations for Area Events, Cause Dangerous Traffic Conditions 12/16/19

Several notifications were being put out through various sources about closings and cancellations on Monday, Dec. 16th due to the freezing race, sleet and snow.

The Potosi Lions Club's annual Christmas Dinner was to be Monday, Dec. 16th. With terrible road conditions, Lions Club President Carrie Richards let members know that the evening festivities were going to be rescheduled.

Sayers Senior Center was closed due to weather on Monday as was Enhancements and the Pam Dudley Center.

Schools took the day off to help keep the kids safe and off the roads.

This time of year the weather is expected, but wouldn't it be nice to just have a little snow? The ice and freezing rain aren't safe for anyone and all it takes is just a slick spot to cause a problem.

Please use caution if out, take a little extra time and give other drivers room.

The Missouri Highway Patrol had reported a multiple death accident on U.S. Highway 67 after a car had slid off the road way, others tried to help and another vehicle slid into the people out of their vehicles.

Trooper Dallas Thompson reported that there were 57 highway accidents on Sunday, Dec. 15th, 2019 just in the Troop C area.

Use caution, be careful - it may help make for safe and enjoyable Christmas season for everyone.

-Kris Richards