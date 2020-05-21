Following the Potosi R-3 School Board Meeting on Tuesday, May 19th an announcement was made concerning new dates for both the Junior / Senior Prom and the Class of 2020 Graduation for Potosi High School.
The announcement, by way of Twitter, said the new tentative date for the Junior / Senior Prom is now Saturday, June 20th, 2020 and the location has been moved to the YMCA of the Ozarks on Highway AA.
Potosi High School Graduation is now set for Saturday, June 27th, 2020. Details will follow as the dates get closer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.