Filings End Jan. 21st . . . Candidate Filings In Spring Election Races

Washington County Clerk and Election Authority Jenny Allen reminds candidates interested in filing for the upcoming April 2020 Elections that filing for offices began Tuesday, Dec. 17th.

Several municipal elections are scheduled to be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

Reports of several filings for school board seats, City of Potosi, water supply districts and others have been going around. The candidates may not want to wait, as the list for seats may grow and you don’t want to be at the bottom of the list, or do you?

Candidates should verify the appropriate location for filing as some boards accept their own registrations.

Filing for offices opened Tuesday, Dec. 17th, 2019 and closes Tuesday, Jan. 21st, 2020 for cities, school boards, fire boards, ambulance district, hospital and water boards.

Several seats are open in the annual elections. Voter registration is open and will close for the April Election on March 11th, 2020. Absentee voting will begin for the April Election on February 25th, 2020.