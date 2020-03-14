City of Potosi Police Chief Mike Gum reports that the Department responded to 13,535 calls for service in 2019. The number of calls was an increase of 1,350 from 2018.
The Chief said the arrest totals for 2019 were at 602, another increase. The arrests increased by 190 from 2018.
The 2019 calendar year saw an increase in thefts, but a decrease in burglaries. Drugs accounted for 38% of all City of Potosi Police arrests.
The Chief said, “80% of our officers have attended Crisis Intervention Training, with the remaining officers set to attend in 2020. This training specializes in dealing with individuals suffering through a mental health crisis. It is an intensive 40 hour training course.”
The Police Department received a grants from the Department of Justice for ballistic vests in the amount of $4,990; LIVE Scan digital fingerprint $18,125; MoDOT Highway Safety Grant funding for DWI and Hazardous Moving Violations $18,000; Local Law Enforcement Block Grant $9,714 for new emergency light bars for vehicles.
Chief Mike Gum thanked the citizens of Potosi and the area for the continued support of law enforcement. He encourages the public to continue to be cautious and attentive in their daily routines.
