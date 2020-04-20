ENHANCEMENTS AWARDED RECYCLING GRANT

Washington County Enhancements Inc., headquartered at 200 Frizzell Street in Potosi has received two recycling trailers through a grant that was awarded last year (2019). The two trailers are free standing recycling bins that will accept paper, plastic and cardboard. The trailers will be set up at different locations throughout the County to help facilitate the availability of recycling to residents. Enhancements has been recycling for years, with cardboard being their number 1 product. John
Reeves, Manager at the sheltered workshop, said he hopes to have the units in areas like Caledonia, Old Mines and Richwoods during the year to accept recyclables. Reeves plans to have a schedule released after the current health crisis has subsided and things get back to ‘normal’. Recyclables are accepted at the Frizzell location on a daily basis while the Thrift Store continues to be closed at the present time due to the Covid-19.
