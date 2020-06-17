GARRY WEST REMEMBERED with a donation to Potosi R-3 Schools Art Departments

Friday, June 12th Garry West’s family presented stools and funds for the Art Department at R-3. The Jerry West Memorial Fund has been awarding Garry’s Art Scholarship and this year the dismissal of school interrupted the award of the annual scholarship. Pictured here, from left, seated are Keeli Singer, JEMS Art Instructor; Pam Perry, P.H.S. Art Instructor; Mary Pat West and Amy West. Standing, from left are Sara and Jason West; Justin West and Brian West.