Skeletal Remains Found In Old Mines Monday, Jan. 6th - The Independent-Journal: Local News

Skeletal Remains Found In Old Mines Monday, Jan. 6th

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, January 9, 2020 8:21 am

Skeletal Remains Found In Old Mines Monday, Jan. 6th

Sheriff Zach Jacobsen reports the skeletal remains of a person have been found off Rock Hill Road in the Old Mines area on Monday, Jan. 6th.

The Sheriff said the remains were found by an individual walking in the area. Jacobsen went on to say that the individual is believed to have been deceased for more than a year.

Deputy Coroner Steve Hatfield has taken the remains to an anthropologist in St. Louis for further information and investigation.

The Sheriff said there were remnants of clothing found with the remains and the investigation is ongoing.

© 2020 The Independent-Journal. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Print

Posted in on Thursday, January 9, 2020 8:21 am.

Most Popular

Stocks

© Copyright 2020, The Independent-Journal, Potosi, MO. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com