The Washington County Health Department is celebrating children that are up-to-date or fully vaccinated at the Washington County Health Department!
The Wall of Fame is located in the lobby to let those children shine with a gold or silver star. Eligible children will be entered for a drawing to win prizes based on their age.
Among the prizes are a scooter for a toddler and a kid-sized bicycle. Other second-place prizes will be offered too.
To be eligible, children must be between the ages of 4 and 6, be up to date or fully vaccinated, and have received at least one vaccine at the health department.
To register your kid(s), go to the Washington County health Department to sign required release form(s). Registration is open now for ages 4 to 6 until the prize drawing on June 1st.
Later this year, other age groups will be eligible to win prizes such as (six) day-passes to YMCA Trout Lodge, gift cards, learn-to-walk scooter, and educational toys. Below is this year’s Wall-of-Fame registration schedule:
March 1st – June 1st: ages 4 -6
June 1st – August 31st ages 11 -18
September 1st – November 1st ages infant to 3 years
The Washington County Health Department vaccinates children every day with no appointment necessary and accepts uninsured, underinsured, Medicaid, Medicare and many private insurances. Come in today and see if your child is eligible and celebrate a healthy life!
