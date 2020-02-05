Potosi Correctional Center’s Restorative Justice & Hospice Supported Washington County’s Shop With A Cop Program By Angella M. King, OSA-K

Potosi Correctional Center’s Restorative Justice and Hospice programs donated over $500 to this year’s Shop with a Cop program for the children of Washington County. PCC’s IAC Coordinator, Lacee Cox representing the two programs is shown presenting a check to a Sheriff’s Officer for the Shop with a Cop program.

The Restorative Justice program is focused around the offenders giving back to society. They promote fundraising to specific charities and they knit hats, scarves and blankets that are donated monthly. The inmates can donate canned soda tabs which go to the Ronald McDonald House as well as artwork and stamps which funds go to the Wounded Warrior Project.

The inmate Hospice Program is in house at the prison. They are inmate volunteers who provide Hospice care for ill inmate patients in PCC’s medical department.

Both organizations work diligently all year long with fundraisers which are donated locally to charities in the community. The idea is to teach the inmates to “give back” if you will, and learn how to make better choices once released back into society.