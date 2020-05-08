Washington County Memorial Hospital Still Open For Non-COVID-19 Patients Doctors Urge Patients To Continue To Seek Care

Potosi – With the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, WCMH emergency room (ER) isn’t nearly as busy as usual. That’s good news as people heed warnings to stay home – but doctors say you should still come in if you need emergency care.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had instances where people have waited a little too long to come see us,” said Dr. Bill Holt, medical director for the Emergency Department at Washington County Memorial Hospital. “We understand they don’t want to unnecessarily expose themselves to other patients in the waiting room, but time matters when it comes to many serious conditions.”
COVID-19 concerns led WCMH to set up a screening process and visitor are not allowed unless end of life care or pediatric patients are in the emergency room. Patients are quickly assessed and those with potential COVID-19 symptoms are immediately masked and separated from others.
Non-emergency care needs continue as well, WCMH Clinic locations are offering car side, video and telephone doctor’s visits to give patients peace of mind for those worried about visiting a clinic. In many cases, there may not be a need for an in-person visit. When there is a need for an in-person visit, for those with chronic or new conditions, WCMH has safeguards in place.
“We are taking extra measures by screening everyone – from our co-workers to our patients – at the door,” said Dr. Andrew Ninichuck, family physician at Health Way Primary Care. “If patients have symptoms, we will mask them. All co-workers wear masks and we’ve limited visitors. Ultimately, we are here for you and have made it as safe as possible.”
Parents should also be continuing to schedule well-child checkups. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, kids should still have their routine vaccinations. While we currently do not have a COVID vaccine, we want kids to continue to receive their routine immunizations.
“It is important to start building immunity as early in life as possible – that is why it is important to start immunizations in children at birth. As we age, new immunizations are developed some are given annually such as flu and some are driven by situation just as the efforts that are being made to develop COVID19 immunizations. I encourage everyone to become immunized.,” said Angela DeClue, Nurse Practitioner. Scheduling has been adjusted so families go straight to an exam room, eliminating the need to sit in a waiting area.
Clinic patients with a NextGen patient portal can reach out through the app to contact their provider’s office. The office will let you know whether your visit should be by phone, video or in person. If you don’t have a Patient Portal, call your provider to get started.
You can follow updates on the hospital’s website: www.wcmhosp.org
