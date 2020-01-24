JUDICIAL TREATMENT COURT RECOGNIZED SUPPORTERS 1/23/2020

On Thursday, January 16th the 24th Circuit Judicial Circuit Treatment Court took a few moments to gather and recognize supporters of the Program locally.

Judge John Rupp welcomed several in attendance and explained the premise of the Treatment Court and why everyone was present.

Judge Rupp then turned over the program to A.J. Griggs, who did a brief presentation about the program and the opportunity it offers to those involved, both directly and indirectly.

Following Mr. Griggs was Ms. Courtney Elliott, who read a speech she had prepared for the group.

Both Mr. Griggs and Ms. Elliott reflected on the importance that comes from support and the help that it takes to become successful when battling barriers, both physical and psychological.

Mr. Griggs presented a Certificate of Appreciation to Tim and Karen Golden of Family Steak House, for their support of the Program and their willingness to employ people from the Program.

Griggs then presented a Certificate to Presiding Commissioner Dave Sansegraw for the County’s support and participation in the Program as well.

Both the Goldens and Commissioner Sansegraw spoke highly of the Court and the people they have worked with to this point.

Commissioner Sansegraw expressed his encouragement for those in attendance and said, “I’m glad to see people get a chance to get their life back on track.”

A third Certificate was presented to Zach Peery, representing Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Judge Rupp expressed his appreciation as well and noted the cooperation that it took between agencies to make the Program work well.

To close the afternoon ceremony, Judge John Rupp took a few moments to encourage those on hand that are currently in the Program to look at those in attendance who have graduated and become successful as they continue to strive.

Judge Rupp said that while most who begin the Treatment Court Program don’t have much in any aspect of life, they soon realize they have an opportunity to take their life back and make something of themselves, for their selves and their families.

Rupp said it is not easy by any means, but during his tenure he has seen many successes and triumphs. He said it is hard work, but this alternative is so much better for the person and the community.

The people in the Program go through a wide array of goals including, work, home, independence and service.

Judge Rupp said, “We have a good thing going here and we could use more people willing to step up and support these folks like Tim and Karen and the County have. These people need jobs and an opportunity to support themselves. They can do it.”