The traffic was heavy and people enjoyed a beautiful day to seek their treasure during the Annual Spring City/County Wide Sale on Saturday, June 6th. The sale had been pushed back due to health concerns for the public. There were a large number of sales and sellers around the County with good traffic reported by most involved. People seemed respectful of others’ space while enjoying being out. The consensus from folks around the area are they’re looking forward to getting out and about.
Developing News
Multimedia
Latest News
- Jerry West Memorial Fund Charity Golf Tourney This Sat.
- CITY / COUNTY WIDE YARD SALE DAY
- Farmers Market cookbook NOW available at WCHD
- JERRY WEST MEMORIAL FUND DRAWING WINNER
- Washington County Memorial Hospital Healthcare For Missouri Van Visited
- Re-Scheduled Spring Election... Elects New Potosi Mayor & First Ever City Collector
- Circuit Court Moves To Phase II To Continue Current Proceedings
- Roy’s Convenience Stores Marking 12th Anniversary Throughout The Lead Belt
Most Popular
Articles
- Washington County Memorial Hospital Healthcare For Missouri Van Visited
- Re-Scheduled Spring Election... Elects New Potosi Mayor & First Ever City Collector
- Citywide/Countywide Sale Set & City Clean-up
- Roy’s Convenience Stores Marking 12th Anniversary Throughout The Lead Belt
- Spring Election 2020 . . . Few Races On Ballot Voter Turnout 14.9%
- Erma Jean Pritchett
- From January 21, 1960 Paul Cordia Dies In St. Louis Jan. 15
- JERRY WEST MEMORIAL FUND DRAWING WINNER
- From January 22, 1970 Lloyd McClain Dies Suddenly
- Jacob Alan Eye
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.