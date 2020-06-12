CITY / COUNTY WIDE YARD SALE DAY

The traffic was heavy and people enjoyed a beautiful day to seek their treasure during the Annual Spring City/County Wide Sale on Saturday, June 6th. The sale had been pushed back due to health concerns for the public. There were a large number of sales and sellers around the County with good traffic reported by most involved. People seemed respectful of others’ space while enjoying being out. The consensus from folks around the area are they’re looking forward to getting out and about.