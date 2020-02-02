What Will He See? What Will It Be?

Sunday, February 2 - is the annual traditional, Ground Hog Day - With the unusual trend of weather we’ve been experiencing it is anybody’s guess whether the Groundhog will see his shadow.

If he sees his shadow legend has it he will return to his hole while the area endures six more weeks of long, hard winter weather. Should he not see his shadow legend has it this predicts an early Spring.

Our Winter weather so far has been somewhat typical for a Missouri Winter with several cold snaps and some miserable winds. Several days of school have been lost to inclement weather conditions, mainly ice. It has mostly been cold at night, but reasonable during the day; but regardless we’re sure everyone is ready for Spring to come in earnest.

It’s time now to start planning for Spring - gardens, turkey calling, yard planting, cutting and cleaning, turkey calling, window washing, Spring house cleaning and of course early morning dew covered forests and wild turkey calling.

We’re sure everyone will be watching closely to see what the so-called Official Groundhog - Punxsutawney Phil, a Pennsylvanian, has to report when he makes his “official stroll and prediction” early Sunday, February 2nd. The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club says Phil has always been right with his predictions.

Phil has been predicting the weather for many years now.