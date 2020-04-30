The Washington County Library has announced their limited opening for the public, as of Monday, May 4th. The Library will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The staff is working to insure social distancing and overall caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There are 7 computers available for online use. The Library encourages online use for education, communications and will not allow social media, gaming, YouTube, etc. during this limited use time.
Patrons are also being asked to limit their visit to one hour per day so that more patrons can use the facility. The hour limit may be extended by the staff for people doing job searches and homework, if necessary.
At this time, the staff does not want patrons to stay in the building for long periods of time for everyone’s safety and concern. Patrons are encouraged to get materials and exit the building in a timely manner until the social distancing guidelines and state order is lifted.
Patrons will need to park and enter at the lower level of the library.
The County Library is still encouraging use of the curbside service. Countians are welcome to use the resources provided by the Library, both on the internet and in person (with caution and care, please).
The Washington County Library is located at 235 East High Street in Potosi; phone 438-4691. Visit online at www.thewashingtoncountylibrary.com for more info and an online catalog for resources.
