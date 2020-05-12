The Potosi License Office is open by appointment only for license business during the month of May.
Jan Boyster, office manager, has announced the business operation under the appointment only guidelines for public health safety. Appointments can be made by calling 573-438-2278.
The Potosi License Office had opened recently with long lines outside the building which officials did not feel led to safe health practices. The appointment only practice will give the employees time to clean and sanitize between customers and be more productive for the public in a safe environment.
The license office staff thanks the public for their cooperation during this trying time.
The license office is located at 303 North Missouri Street across from Belgrade State Bank.
