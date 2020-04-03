The Washington County Commission has set an Emergency Meeting for Friday, April 3rd, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at the County Commission chambers in the Washington County Courthouse.
The Courthouse is closed to the public and the meeting will be broadcast on the Washington County Clerk's facebook page for public access.
The agenda references a Joint Directive on Coronavirus (COVID-19) from the County.
Commissioners Dave Sansegraw, Doug Short and Cody Brinley have been working with the Emergency Operations Center. Presiding Commissioner Dave Sansegraw sits on the E.O.C. committee and represents the County's residence and business interests while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Washington County has stayed case neutral to this point (April 3, 2020) while working to restrict exposure and promoting 'personal space' to try to deter germs being passed from one to another.
Part of the issue that a lot of the public does not seem to pay attention to is that, quoting Justin Duncan - W.C. Ambulance District, "as we get into more of the COVID-19 illness, it is taking more of the health care that is available overall. We are afraid we will see our regular patient and health needs be a future problem as services become more limited."
